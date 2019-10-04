Man taken to hospital after Ardoyne stabbing - one arrested

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Friday 4 October 2019 A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Friday. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The 29-year-old has been taken into police custody.

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © The scene on Havana Walk in north Belfast.

Police said they are currently at the scene of the a stabbing incident in the Havana Walk area.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and there are no further details at present," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that they attended a report of a man being stabbed in Havana Walk just before 4pm.

One emergency crew, an ambulance officer and a HEMS crew attended the scene.

After treatment at the scene the man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said he was "liaising with police" following the incident.

"Ambulance service currently treating the male who was injured and a part of the area has been cordoned off," he wrote on Twitter.

"Very worrying for residents to witness this and on my way to the scene."