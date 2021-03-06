Man taken to hospital after attack by gang of youths in Co Antrim

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described the incident as ‘thug-like’ behaviour

The PSNI is appealing for information following the attack in Portrush. (Niall Carson/PA)

One of the victims of an attack by a group of youths in Co Antrim attended hospital following the incident.

The assault took place in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush around 8.50pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for information after two men aged in their 20s and two women in their late teens were assaulted by the gang.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said it was the second violent attack to take place in Portrush in just over a week.

She added that “this thug-like behaviour” is not welcome on the streets.

“This was a vicious and malicious attack,” stated Ms Hunter. “My thoughts are with those affected.

“I have written to both the local Causeway Coast and Glens Council CEO and to the Department of Justice for clarification on why funding was withdrawn from CCTV provision in the triangle area earlier last year.

“I have asked the Department of Justice for their consideration of funding CCTV here to protect the public and ensure their safety.

“Keeping our communities safe is and continues to be a priority for me.

“The rise in anti-social behaviour in Portrush and the surrounding areas is a serious concern and I have requested an urgent meeting with the local PSNI.”

Enquiries by the PSNI are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 68 06/03/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org