Man taken to hospital after being assaulted with weapons in west Belfast

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted with weapons in west Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man was attacked by a group of people as he exited a vehicle in the Ballymurphy Road area. He sustained wounds to his back and shoulders.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly before 2am, officers received and responded to a report of a man having been attacked by a group of people when he exited the vehicle in which he was travelling, after it was surrounded by a number of individuals.

“It was reported that he was assaulted with weapons, sustaining wounds to his back and shoulders.

“The vehicle was taken, and later located in the Springhill Gardens area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Upon arrival of police, a number of individuals behaved in a disorderly manner towards officers, and following several attempts to bring calm to the situation, it was necessary for an officer to deploy an incapacitant spray in an attempt to bring the incident under control.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.