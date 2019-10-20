Man taken to hospital after being attacked with knife in Belfast- one arrested

A man has been arrested after a man sustained cuts to his head after being attacked with a knife at a house in east Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Lewis Court early on Sunday morning.

The victim, who is 28, was treated in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

Detectives from Musgrave CID are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Lewis Court or Killowen Street areas shortly after midnight. Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 37 20/10/19.