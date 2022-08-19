Man taken to hospital after Co Tyrone incident

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Co Tyrone.

Emergency services including the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and search and rescue teams attended the scene near the Lifford Bridge connecting Strabane and Lifford in Co Donegal.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety of a man in the Lifford Road area of Strabane on Friday, 19th August. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”