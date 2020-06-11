Man taken to hospital after falling 30ft from cliff in Portstewart

A man has been taken to hospital after falling 30ft from a cliff at Portstewart.

It is understood the person fell a considerable distance at Portnahapple on the cliff path in the town.

Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle, the ambulance service, the PSNI and Portrush RNLI went to the scene at 8.37pm after reports a man had fallen onto rocks.

An RNLI spokesman said: "On arrival on scene it was established that a young male had fallen approximately 30 feet onto rocks near Portnahapple.

"Dr Colm Watters, volunteer lifeboat crew member and consultant at Causeway Hospital Emergency department, was transferred from the all-weather lifeboat to the smaller inshore lifeboat and then ashore to assist the coastguard with the treatment of the casualty and their transferral to ambulance."

Keith Gilmore, lifeboat operations manager at Portrush RNLI, said: "We had the opportunity to do some training with our Coastguard colleagues last year and this has paid off in terms of our joint working procedures.

"We are fortunate to have a volunteer with Colm’s expertise on crew and this was invaluable in this incident. We wish the casualty well and hope he has a speedy recovery."

A Coleraine Coastguard spokesperson said: "Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams were tasked to reports of a person fallen from a cliff at Portstewart.

"Casualty had sustained lower leg injury. With assistance from Portrush RNLI, the casualty was extracted using coastguard water rescue equipment and handed into care of NIAS.

"The PSNI helped to keep back the large crowd of onlookers who were gathering. Great teamwork by all the emergency services."