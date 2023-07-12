Man taken to hospital after reported fall from bonfire in Newtownards

The NI Ambulance Service has transported a man to hospital following an incident in Newtownards where an individual reportedly fell from a bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05 following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident which remains ongoing at 22.30pm.

It’s understood the incident is linked to a fall from a bonfire.

It is believed the individual was conscious and breathing at the scene and was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.