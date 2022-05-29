Man taken to hospital following acid attack in Co Down

A man has been taken to hospital after being doused in acid during an attack in Co Down.

The victim sustained burns and a broken arm after being set upon by a gang in the Chancellors Hall area of Newry.

It happened at just before 3am this morning.

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Shortly before 2.50am, it was reported that a male had been assaulted at a property by a number of people in the Chancellors Hall area of the city.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which include burns and a suspected broken arm.

“A Volkswagen car, which is believed to possibly have been linked to the incident, was later discovered burnt out in the Fort Hill Road area.

Police are appealing for information.

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty described the incident as “extremely sinister” and “very concerning”.

"Attacks of any kind should be highly condemned, but pouring acid onto somebody requires planning and shows real malice,” he added.

"We have seen in the past the impact these attacks can have on victims, many suffer severe injuries and are left with mental and physical scars that may never heal.

“My thoughts go out to the victim of this attack who is currently recovering in hospital after suffering burns and a broken arm.

"I hope they go on to make a full recovery after what must have been an extremely frightening ordeal.”

Mr McNulty also urged anyone with information to contact police.

"We do not want to see incidents like this in our city and it’s important that we show anyone involved in attacks of this nature will be dealt with firmly,” he said.