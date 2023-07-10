Man taken to hospital following burglary in Co Derry

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted during a burglary in Londonderry on Sunday.

The man (34) was assaulted after two men forced their way into a Grafton Street property. One was armed with a golf club.

The victim suffered head injuries and was treated in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that a 34 year old man had been assaulted in a house in the area. Two men, one armed with a golf club forced their way into the property and assaulted the man. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.