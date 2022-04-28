Man taken to hospital following hydrogen gas cylinder explosion in south Belfast

A man has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following a gas cylinder explosion close to Stranmilis in south Belfast.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) both attended the scene.

NIFRS confirmed three fire appliances attended and said the explosion involved a hydrogen cylinder.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus made the scene safe, before the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.56 on Thursday, 28 April 2022 following reports of an incident in the Lockview Road area, Belfast

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and two Hazardous Area Response Teams to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”

An NIFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters were called to a hydrogen cylinder explosion. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, made the scene safe using 1 hose reel, a gas monitor and 2 intrinsic safety radios.

“One male casualty was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 10.05.”