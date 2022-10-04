Man taken to hospital following incident with cherry picker close to city’s harbour estate

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 4-10-2022 Harbour police are dealing with a serious incident in the Queens Road area after a vehicle overturned.

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident close to the Titanic Quarter in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

It happened on the Hamilton Road close to the city’s harbour, with the Harbour Police earlier confirming the road was closed in both directions.

The Harbour Police confirmed the Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Harbour Police said: “A man has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a cherry picker and a lorry on Hamilton Road this morning.

"Belfast Harbour Police and emergency services are in attendance and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been contacted.