Man taken to hospital following robbery in Ballymena

A man has required hospital treatment after he suffered a laceration to his arm following a robbery while walking in Co Antrim.

The incident occurred on the Dunclug Park pathway in Ballymena on Monday at 6.50am when the man was approached by two men who tried to grab his backpack.

During a struggle, the victim suffered a laceration to his upper left arm which required hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “One of the suspects is described as around 5ft, black coloured hair, wearing dark coloured jacket and dark coloured trousers.

"The second man is described as wearing a green coloured coat and dark coloured trousers. Both are understood to have come from the direction of the Cushendall Road area before entering Dunclug Park pathway.

“This is obviously been a distressing ordeal for the victim who had been making his way to the bus stop to be collected for work.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage or noticed any suspicious behaviour to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 276 24/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/