Man taken to hospital following serious crash involving motorcycle in Co Antrim

The NI Air Ambulance attended the incident in Ballyclare.

Emergency Services at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare on May 7 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man has been taken to hospital following a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Co Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare on Sunday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the Air Ambulance had also been tasked to the scene.

"NIAS received a 999 call at 16:38 on Sunday 7 May following reports of a RTC involving a vehicle and a motor cycle on Hillhead Rd, Ballyclare,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, 2 Emergency Crews and an Ambulance Officer to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board was also tasked to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH.”

Road closures remain in place at the scene.

"Motorists are advised that the Templepatrick Road is closed between the junctions with Hillhead Road and Mill Road due to a serious road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” said a PSNI spokesperson.