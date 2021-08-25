Man taken to hospital following shooting incident in Newtownabbey

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a shooting incident in the Knockenagh Avenue area of Newtownabbey on August, 25 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries to his leg after being shot on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the Knockenagh Avenue area of Newtownabbey at around 10pm.

They said the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “At approximately 10pm, a report was received that a man in his 20s had received a gunshot wound to the leg.

"This was a brutal attack.

"Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

"No one has the right to violate the rights of others.

“Our investigation is underway and we are working to establish a motive for this horrific attack.

I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, to call 101 quoting the reference number 1895 of 24/08/21.

“Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”