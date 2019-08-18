Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after assault in Newry

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Newry.

The 34-year-old victim was assaulted in the area of Daisy Hill Wood or Nursery Drive in Newry at around 4pm on Saturday.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Daisy Hill Wood or Nursery Drive and who witnessed the assault or who saw the injured man, who was wearing a Manchester United football shirt, to contact detectives in Newry.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who has any dash cam footage.

Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 1273 17/08/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.