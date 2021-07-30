Man threatened at knifepoint as 40-year-old arrested following north Belfast robbery

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after threatening another man at knifepoint in north Belfast.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 10.15am in the city.

The victim was threatened by the man armed with the knife, before handing over his backpack, as the man then made off towards the Atlantic Avenue area.

PSNI Detective Constable Majury said: “Shortly after 10:15am, it was reported that a male was threatened at knifepoint by an unknown male in the area.

“The man, who was described as wearing a dark grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms, stole a dark coloured rucksack from the man and made off towards the Atlantic Avenue area following the incident.

“He was then arrested at the Atlantic Avenue area on suspicion of robbery and other related offences and was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask the owner of the rucksack to contact police. We would also appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage taken from the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 479 29/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”