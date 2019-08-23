Man threatened at knifepoint during west Belfast hijacking

A man was dragged out of his car and threatened at knifepoint during a hijacking in west Belfast.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Thursday in the Osman Street area of the city when a man in his 40s slowed down coming up to a speed bump.

A man then approached the car, a Grey SEAT Altea, and dragged the driver out.

The driver managed to take the keys out of the car and tried to flee, however the assailant caught him and a fight broke out.

The man then took out a knife and held it up to the driver's face, at which point the victim handed over the keys and the car was stolen.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The man is described as being 5’9”/5’10” tall of heavy build, wearing a brown coat which covered his face. The driver was uninjured but left shaken by the ordeal.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Osman Street area of Belfast at around this time and noticed any suspicious behaviour or may have dashcam footage to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number CCS 2137 of 22/08/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.