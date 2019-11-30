Man threatened at knifepoint in 'terrifying' Dungannon robbery

One of the suspects is reported to have been armed with a knife (Katie Collins/PA/Stock)

The robbery happened at around 8.55pm on Friday in Glebe Court in the town when the victim was exiting his car.

He was approached by two men, one armed with a knife, before a struggle broke out between one of the suspects and the victim.

The men then stole cash from the victim before fleeing the scene.

PSNI detective inspector Will Tate said: "The first male has been described as approximately 6' tall, of a medium/stocky build and thought to be aged in his thirties and spoke with a local accent. He is reported as having worn a light black jacket and a black woollen hat, which he used to cover part of his face.

"The second suspect is described as being smaller, and also spoke with a local accent. Thankfully, the victim wasn't injured, but he has been left shaken by this terrifying ordeal."

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or saw two men matching the descriptions of the suspects in the area has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1918 of 29/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.