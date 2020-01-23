Man threatened with gun by motorbike pair in Ballywalter

A man in his thirties has been threatened with a gun after being approached by men on a red motorbike in Bartley's Wood in Ballywalter.

It happened shortly after 6pm on Tuesday near Newtownards, after which the men on the motorbike made off in the direction of Greyabbey Road.

The man was left badly shaken by the incident but was uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "The man armed with the suspected firearm is described as being in his 50's, 5 foot 10 inches tall, medium build with bushy ginger/grey eyebrows wearing a black Berghaus coat that came just past his kneecaps, dark jeans and white trainers which were dirty and old looking.

"He also wore a plain matt finished black helmet. The second male is described as wearing a dark coloured coat, a shiny black helmet that had white writing on the front and an unusual coloured visor.

"Did you see a motorbike with two people on board? Do you have dash cam footage that may have images of this motorbike?

"If you have any information that may assist please contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 470 of 22/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."