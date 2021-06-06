Man threatened with scaffolding poles in his south Belfast home

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men threatened a male with scaffolding poles in a south Belfast property on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 1.30pm in the Walmer Street area.

After threatening the male occupant, the two males proceeded to cause extensive damage to fixtures and fittings in the kitchen of the house.

The householder was not injured during the incident but was left very shaken.

One of the intruders was described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short ginger hair and wearing a white Rangers FC tracksuit.

The other was said to be 5’ 11” tall, also of slim build but with short brown hair, shaved at the sides. He was wearing blue jeans and a red jacket.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “I am asking the public for help. Were you in this area of the city - between the Ormeau Road and Annadale Embankment - around lunchtime today? Did you see two men acting suspiciously or notice anything unusual?

“If you did, we would urge you to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1072 of 6/6/21.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org