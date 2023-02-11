Man threatens staff and steals cash in Belfast robbery

Police are appealing for information after an Ormeau Road business was robbed on Friday night.

A man, whose face was covered, threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash. Neither of the two members of staff present were injured.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Just before 8.20pm police received a report that a man, whose face was covered by a dark scarf, had entered a business in the vicinity of Ormeau Park and demanded cash.

“One member of staff was threatened when she attempted to contact police before the man made off with a sum of cash in the direction of the city centre. Thankfully, although they were shaken by their ordeal, the two staff members present were not otherwise injured.

“The suspect is described as small and thin in stature. He was wearing a dark coat with a blue hooded top underneath and a grey beanie hat.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contacts them via 101.