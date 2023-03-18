Man threatens to stab woman during late-night armed robbery in south Belfast

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Adelaide Street area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“At around 3.50am, two women were walking in the area when the man, armed with a knife, approached one of them and grabbed her handbag before making off on foot.

The other woman gave chase, and the suspect eventually stopped and threatened to stab her. He then made off from the scene.

The handbag was later discovered set alight in the Cromac Street area.

Sergeant Earley said: “The suspect has been described as being aged in his 20s, of slim build, and approximately 5 ft 8 ins in height. He was said to have been wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoodie.”

He continued: “Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anything, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 468 of 18/03/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.