Man three times over limit crashes in 'car pinball game' in west Belfast

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after crashing into a number of parked cars while over three times the legal drink drive limit.

The incident happened on the Springfield Road in west Belfast around 1.50am on Wednesday, December 11.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police.

Police described the man's driving as a "real-life car pinball game".

He was spotted by patrolling dog-handler crews in the Lower Falls Area.

He was driving a white car and came to a stop after bouncing off the side of a number of parked cars.

Police posted pictures of the damage on social media.

"The driver then met the doggy in person before being cuffed and taken to custody," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Tests concluded the driver was over three times the legal drink drive limit."

Sergeant Ferguson appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

The scene on the Springfield Road.

“A car was being driven erratically in the area at around 1.50am. It collided with three parked cars, before coming to a stop," he said.

“A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 75 of 11/12/19.”