Man tied up ‘almost rendered unconscious’ in brutal Co Antrim attack

A man was tied up and assaulted by two people armed with a hatchet in a “brutal” attack in Co Antrim.

The attackers - a man and woman - entered the house in Ballyclare in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim was almost rendered unconscious after being attacked, police said.

Detectives said the aggravated burglary took place in the Hillhead Road area.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “A report was received at around 2.25am that a man and a woman had entered a house armed with a hatchet and assaulted the male occupant.

“The man had also reportedly been tied up during the incident.

“He sustained injuries to his head and face, and was almost rendered unconscious by the suspects, who then left the property on foot.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.”

Detective Inspector Lavery continued: “This was a brutal attack, and whilst the injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this incident may have on him.

“As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 235 of 20/08/23.”

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/