Man to appear in court after pensioner stabbed in Co Down

A 54-year-old man is due to appear in court after a pensioner was stabbed in Co Down.

The attack happened at a house in the Woburn Drive area of Millisle on Wednesday.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have previously confirmed one man aged in his 80s was taken to hospital for stab wounds to his left hand and head injuries following the incident.

The suspect is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson said.