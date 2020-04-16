Man to appear in court after serious assault in west Belfast

A 26-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a serious assault in west Belfast on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Arundel Walk area of the city.

The suspect will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.