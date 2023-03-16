Man to appear in court in Belfast charged with rape of child
Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph
A 51-year-old man has been charged with raping a child.
He was arrested by police investigating non-recent sexual offences against a minor.
The suspect has been charged with a number of offences including meeting a child following sexual grooming.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”