Man to appear in court on assault charges over incident with PSNI in Armagh
Gillian Halliday
A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Armagh.
The man is accused of two counts of assault on police, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.
The charges are in connection to an incident in the Railway Street area of the city.
He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.