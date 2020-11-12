Man to appear in court over Noah Donohoe laptop theft

A man is to appear in court on Thursday charged in connection with the theft of a laptop belonging to Noah Donohoe.

The 33-year-old male was charged with the theft of the computer on 21 June 2020.

He is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court. As is usual procedure charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Noah Donohoe went missing in north Belfast back in June sparking a massive, widespread hunt involving much of the community.

The 14-year-old was later found in a storm drain off the Shore Road six days later.