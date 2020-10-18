Man to face court on explosives charges after Armagh incident

The arrest followed a security alert in Lurgan.

Disruption: police at the scene of a security alert in Lurgan

A man has been charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances after a security alert in Co Armagh, police said.

The PSNI said 16 homes were evacuated amid the security operation after they discovered “a number of suspicious objects” at an address in the Woodville Street area of of Lurgan.

In a statement late on Sunday night, police said they had charged a 33-year-old man with making explosives under suspicious circumstances and with possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.