Man trapped in shop in burglary on Dublin Road in Belfast

Money, cigarettes and tobacco were stolen from the shop on the Dublin Road.

A man was detained in a shop where he worked during a burglary on the Dublin Road in Belfast.

Money, cigarettes and tobacco were stolen from the shop shortly before 9pm on Thursday evening.

Detective Constable McIlwaine said "One male employee was attending the shop when two males in their early 20’s entered at approximately 8.50pm; one man spoke with the employee at the rear of the store whilst the second man proceeded to go behind the till and take money and cigarettes.

"Once the employee was aware of what was happening, [he] made an attempt to leave the rear of the store but was physically detained by one of the men inside.

"As is understandable, this was a distressing time for the employee; no one should be made to feel unsafe in their workplace.

"I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and call the non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 1944 05/09/19. Alternatively calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."