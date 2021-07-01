Man trapped under oil tanker in Ballyclare dies

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident in Co Antrim.

The PSNI has appealed for information following the death of a man in Ballyclare (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died after it is believed he became trapped underneath an oil tanker in Co Antrim.

The PSNI said that the man died following the incident on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare on Thursday.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving a green and white oil tanker.

“Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.”

The road has been closed by police, who have appealed for information.