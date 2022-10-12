Man travelling from Scotland to Bangor rescued after 30ft yacht suffered engine failure close to Larne

A man has been rescued by RNLI close to Larne after his yacht sustained engine failure in the early hours of Wednesday.

Larne RNLI confirmed they were dispatched to the scene at around 2.30am on Wednesday following the mayday alert received by the Belfast Coastguard.

The man’s 30ft vessel broke down around six miles east of the Co Antrim town amid rough weather conditions and gusting south westerly winds.

The RNLI said the man had left Loch Ryan in Scotland and was on passage to Bangor when he got into difficulty.

Six RNLI lifeboat crew members attended, arriving around 20 minutes later and locating the man who was wearing his lifejacket and was safe and well onboard the boat.

An RNLI spokesperson added: “Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to transfer two crew members onboard the yacht to establish a tow and to bring the vessel to the nearest safe port at Larne.

“Due to the weather conditions, when the lifeboat was approaching Larne, a decision was made to request the assistance of the station’s inshore lifeboat to help with mooring the yacht on arrival.

“The yacht and sailor were brought to safety at approximately 6am where the man was then brought to the lifeboat station and made comfortable.”

Phil Ford-Hutchinson, Larne RNLI Deputy Launching Authority added: “The sailor did the right thing this morning in raising the alarm when he knew he was in difficulty.

“His engine had broken down, he was unsure where he was in the dark and weather conditions were not great.

“Despite the time, our crew responded in numbers without hesitation and were delighted to help and we wish the man well on his onward journey.

“We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea to always go prepared, check the weather conditions and always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity.

“Let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back and always carry a suitable means of communication such as a VHF radio or mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. Should you get into difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”