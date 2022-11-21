Man treated for head injury after being attacked inside Belfast pub

A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being attacked inside a bar in Belfast.

It happened in the Bridge Street area close to the Cathedral Quarter early on Sunday morning.

The victim was assaulted by two other men and required medical treatment following the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a man had been attacked by two other men while in the bar.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a head injury.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have footage of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 07 of 20/11/22.”