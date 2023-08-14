Man treated in hospital after ‘nasty assault’ in Londonderry following Apprentice Boys parade

A man has been treated in hospital after being “punched and kicked in the face” following Saturday’s annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.

The attack happened at the back of a shop in the Waterside area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was assaulted at around 4.30pm outside the commercial premises on Spencer Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

He was left with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

It is understood the incident in the Waterside area involved a bandsman from outside the city.

PSNI Chief Inspector Watt said: "This was a nasty assault, and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

"We know this area was busy on Saturday, and our appeal is to anyone who witnessed what happened, captured footage, or has information that could assist us, to get in touch with us."

Witnesses have been asked to call 101 quoting reference 1295 of 12/08/23.