Man treated in hospital after south Belfast incident

A man has been treated in hospital following an incident on University Street in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Crews from the PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the scene of the incident at a residential property in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a request for assistance from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service following a medical emergency in the University Street area of south Belfast on Tuesday, 2nd August shortly after 8.30pm.

Officers attended and a male was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.

Ambulance crews were pictured entering the property with a number of fire engines also present in the street. An NIAS spokesperson said the incident was a “medical emergency”.

In a statement, an NIFRS spokesperson said two of their crews had been at the scene of another incident in the area when they came across an adult male who was “unresponsive and not breathing”.

"Those crews used their medical kit and resuscitator to assist the casualty shortly after 8.30pm. An ambulance crew was already on the scene.”