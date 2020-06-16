Man 'viciously beaten' by masked men with baseball bats in Larne

A man was viciously beaten by three masked men with baseballs bats in an alleyway in Larne on Monday night.

The attack happened in the Churchill Road area at around 9.25pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, managed to crawl to an address on Churchill Road for help.

Police responded and took the man to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained on his ankles and arm.

The perpetrators were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "This was a vicious beating which the victim sustained. There is absolutely no justification for this type of savage attack.

"We are working to establish a motive for this, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area, or anyone who has information about this incident, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2147 of 15/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"