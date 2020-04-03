Man viciously beaten with iron bar in Downpatrick attack

A man has been badly beaten with an iron bar in an attack in Downpatrick, Co Down.

Police said the victim was left badly shaken and it was fortunate the injuries sustained were not more serious.

The man, aged in his 30s, was approached in the Ballymote Park area of the town on Thursday, April 2, at around 5pm.

He tried to run away but, when the two caught up with him, was badly beaten. He was punched to the head and struck across the leg with an iron bar.

Detective Constable Kenny said: "This was a vicious attack, which has left a man badly shaken. It’s fortunate the injuries sustained are not more serious, as we could easily have been looking at a very different picture.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Ballymote Park or Killough Road area and who may have witnessed the chase or assault to get in touch. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have spotted a white vehicle, being driven in a suspicious manner, in that area in the early evening. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1109 of 02/04/20."