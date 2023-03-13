Man walking dog patted down by masked men claiming to be police officers in south Belfast

A dog walker in south Belfast was patted down by masked men claiming to be police officers.

The victim was grabbed by the arms at around 7pm on Sunday while walking in the Broomhill Park area of the city when he was approached.

The would-be robbers got into a parked car after the incident and left the vicinity.

PSNI Sergeant Aidan Rooney said the incident is being treated as attempted robbery.

“One of the males was described as tall with ginger hair, the other man was shorter and had a beard. Both had their faces covered, wearing dark hats, black Napapijri jackets, black trousers and shoes,” he added.

Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses have been urged to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1064 of 12/03/23.