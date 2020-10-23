Man wanted by police for two years discovered hiding in south Belfast attic

A check of the roof space turned up something interesting for officers

A man wanted by police for two years was discovered by officers in the attic of a south Belfast home.

The South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search of a property on the Donegall Road on Friday morning.

A male was arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

However, a check of the roof space saw officers discover a male who had been wanted by police.

He was also arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply along with two bench warrants, meaning he had failed to appear in court when he was supposed to.

