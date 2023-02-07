Man wanted for drug offences in Republic of Ireland arrested in Derry

A man in his 20s that is wanted in the Republic of Ireland for drug offences has been arrested after being detained in the Derry area on Monday afternoon.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit working with Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team detained the man on an international extradition warrant issued in ROI.

He will appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court today (February 7).

Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example highlighting our continued determination and ongoing collaboration efforts with International Law Enforcement partners to track down and bring wanted offenders to justice.”