Man wanted in Republic detained in north Belfast

A 36-year-old man, who was wanted to stand trial in the Republic of Ireland in relation to an assault in Fermoy, County Cork in August 2020, has been arrested in Belfast.

The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast on Saturday night and will be brought before an Extradition Court in Belfast later today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The arrest is an another great example of partnership working between An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.

“Our determination and commitment to working with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”