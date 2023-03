The man is to appear at Belfast Laganside Courts on Friday afternoon.

A Belfast man wanted in the United States over indecent images of children offences has been arrested by the PSNI.

Detectives from the PSNI's Extradition Unit arrested the man on Friday morning after a United States Extradition warrant was issued by law enforcement in South Carolina.

The 50-year-old, originally from Belfast, will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later on Friday afternoon.