Man ‘was kidnapped in Belfast and threatened with crossbow over alleged drugs debt’

A 30-year-old defendant was refused bail at Lisburn Magistrates Court today

A west Belfast man who allegedly bundled a man into the back of a van and drove him to his mother’s house to demand he pay back a “drugs debt” has been denied bail.

Michael Kevin Cooke, of St Gall’s Avenue, appeared via video-link at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences relating to an alleged kidnap on Saturday afternoon.

Opposing a bail application, a police officer told the court the PSNI received a report from a member of the public that a man had been pulled into the back of a Citroen Berlingo van on Upper Dunmurry Lane at approximately 12pm on January 14.

Dashcam footage acquired by police was unable to identify the defendant or his male accomplice — who remains at large — but was able to identify the vehicle’s registration number.

Police attended the registered address of the vehicle and entered the property, where they were met by Cooke, who became aggressive.

On searching the defendant, police found two sets of keys and a quantity of benzamine tablets, with a crossbow located in the back of the van.

The injured party alleged he was walking down Upper Dunmurry Lane when two males pulled up in a van and told him to get in because he owed them money.

The court heard he was grabbed and shoved into the van while being punched and headbutted, before the second male held a crossbow to his head and threatened to shoot him.

Police said the injured party was then driven to a shop on the Colinmill Road, where the defendant bought a bottle of water to clean up the injured party.

The victim was then driven to his mother’s house, where the defendant allegedly walked with him to the door and spoke to his mother, demanding £500.

When the injured party’s mother told him she had no money, he was brought back to the van and further assaulted before being brought to his home address.

At this point it was alleged the defendant took the injured party’s SIM card and stole his television.

A search of Cooke’s address found an O2 SIM card, while the keys located on the defendant were for the injured party’s home. The defendant made no comment at interview.

Police objected to bail, raising concerns that the defendant may interfere with the case given he had shown no reluctance to attend both the injured party’s address and that of his mother in order to recover what an officer said was a “drugs debt”.

Defence for Cooke said he had significant mental health issues and was anxious at the thought of custody, and noted he had previously attended counselling.

They said he had five children and was separated from his partner, who would require the defendant’s assistance when she goes for upcoming surgery.

Though a suitable bail address had been found for the defendant, District Judge Watters refused Cooke bail, saying she was concerned about the safety of the injured party.

She also noted that a second person was still at large following the incident and that the defendant may impede the investigation of the case.

Judge Watters ordered Cooke to appear again via video-link at Lisburn Magistrates Court on February 13.