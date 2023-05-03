Man whipped at gunpoint during burglary at Newtownabbey house

A man had a gun held to his head and was also whipped with a belt during an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “A report was received that sometime between 1.35pm and 7pm yesterday, Tuesday 2nd May, a number of men entered a house in the Rogan Manor area whilst the occupant was inside.

“It was reported that two of the men, armed with a handgun, demanded that the occupant hand over valuables, before whipping him with a belt on the forearm. They also held the gun to his head during the incident.

“The suspects left the property with a number of watches, and it was reported that they also attempted to take a vehicle which was parked outside. They were unable to open it, and made off."

Detective Sergeant Boyd continued: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we were appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2040 of 02/05/23.”