Man who armed himself with machete after being shot at Belfast festival jailed for six months

A Belfast man who armed himself with a machete after being shot at a Belfast festival has been jailed for six months.

John Paul Magennis, 32, was said to have returned to the Ardoyne Fleadh brandishing the blade following a suspected bullet wound to his leg.

The 32-year-old, with an address at Oldpark Road, received the prison sentence for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the Courts Service confirmed.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard previously that Magennis was shot while attending the nearby festival on August 25 last year.

According to the prosecution he left the scene, obtained a machete-type weapon, and headed back to the Fleadh.

Police searching the scene in north Belfast

Police were then alerted to a man in the Ardoyne Avenue area armed with what was described as a sword.

A defence barrister said it was accepted that his client's leg had been grazed by a bullet fired during the festival.

Counsel described it as a bizarre incident where no-one was hurt or threatened by Magennis.

Sentencing had been deferred from last year to see if he fully co-operated with probation orders for unrelated offences.

But when the case returned to court today District Judge Fiona Bagnall decided to impose six months imprisonment for having the machete in public.