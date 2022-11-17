Man who assaulted woman at Wolfe Tones concert handed suspended sentence

A man who dragged a woman to the ground and punched her in the face at a Wolfe Tones concert has avoided being sent to jail.

Stephen Brunty launched the unprovoked attack in west Belfast earlier this year after binging on cocaine and alcohol.

The 27-year-old, of Glencolin Heights in the city, was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Brunty had been drunkenly and aggressively pushing into people who attended the Wolfe Tones concert at Falls Park on August 14.

He then grabbed the woman by the hair, pulled her to the ground and punched her in the face.

Bouncers intervened at that stage and trailed him off the victim.

She identified Brunty to police, but he provided false details to officers who arrested him.

During interviews he admitted responsibility, stating that he had drunk beer and vodka, and taken cocaine in the hours before the attack.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd submitted: “He has severe issues with drink and drugs, and very little memory of these events.”

Brunty pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and obstructing police.

Imposing the suspended sentence, District Judge Anne told him: “You went out and committed this completely unprovoked attack on a female enjoying herself at a concert.

“If you lift even a finger at anybody you will be going into custody for five months.”