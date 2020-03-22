Man who died after Co Antrim stabbing named

Police remain at the scene on Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

A man who was allegedly murdered in Co Antrim on Saturday has been named by police as Inayat Shah (67).

A man aged 51 arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "My investigation into this brutal murder is ongoing and I continue to appeal for anyone who was on Galgorm Road yesterday afternoon and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives."

The incident happened in a property on Galgorm Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The ambulance service sent three emergency crews and two doctors to the scene.

The road was cordoned off between Waveney Road and Leighinmore Avenue as part of the PSNI investigation.