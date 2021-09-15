Man who died following accident near Islandmagee named locally as Bradley Beck (21)

A man who died in what is thought to have been a tractor accident in Co Antrim has been named locally as 21-year-old Bradley Beck.

Emergency services attended the incident on the Gobbins Road near Islandmagee at just after noon on Wednesday.

Police, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance (NIAS) and the NI Air Ambulance attended the incident but Mr Beck is thought to have passed away at the scene.

Posting on social media, brother Jonny Beck wrote: “The best wee brother I could have ever asked for. Missed forever and always love you millions.”

Friend Charley Robinson added: “Lost for words, The nicest and funniest person! You’ll be missed by everyone, thinking of Angela and rest of the family.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI).

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "HSENI are making enquiries into an incident which took place in the Islandmagee area earlier today.

“We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

An NIAS spokesperson added: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:16 on Wednesday 15 September following reports of an incident on the Gobbins Road area, Larne.

"NIAS dispatched the Charity Air Ambulance and two Rapid Response paramedics to the incident. No one was taken from the scene.”

Local Alliance Party councillor Danny Donnelly described it as “tragic” news for the area and said he wished to send his “condolences and best wishes” to the man’s family and friends.

DUP councillor Paul Reid added: “As a local representative I wish to send my condolences to this young man’s family and friends following this terrible accident. It is a reminder for everyone, especially our rural farming community, to take extra care.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s, in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee, shortly before 12.25pm today, Wednesday 15th September.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive and will provide assistance with their investigation.”