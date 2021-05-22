Man who died in Ballyclare road accident named as Wilson Kennedy

Mr Kennedy (69) died following a two vehicle collision on Friday evening

Wilson Kennedy who died after a crash in Ballyclare on Friday

Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Ballyclare on Friday evening as Wilson Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy (69) was a well known local veterinary surgeon from Ballyclare.

He was a founder of the Clare Vet Group, which runs four veterinary practices in Co Antrim.

In a statement, the practice said: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of one of our beloved senior vets, Mr Wilson Kennedy.

“Mr Kennedy was well known within the community and will be sorely missed by the practice, our clients and the animals that he faithfully served over the years.

“We wish to express our sincerest condolences to Mrs Kennedy and his immediate family in this time of loss.”

The fatal collision, involving a black Seat Ibiza and a farm cart/quad-type vehicle, occurred in the Irish Hill Road area of Ballyclare and was reported to police shortly after 8pm.

Mr. Kennedy, who was driving the farm cart/quad-type vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger travelling in the Seat Ibiza was taken to hospital following the collision.

The 26-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza was arrested on suspicion of offences in relation to the collision and he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Irish Hill Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "As our enquiries into this collision continues, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1835 of 21/05/21.”